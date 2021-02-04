RRB NTPC phase-4 of CBT-1 exams from February 15, check schedule

RRB NTPC phase-4 CBT-1 exams 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the schedule for the fourth phase of the computer-based test (CBT) 1. The exam will be held from February 15 to March 3. Approximately 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of free traveling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on February 5 at 9 PM. Admit card or e-call letter will be released four days prior to the exam date.

Questions asked in RRB NTPC exams Phase 2: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Phase 3

The necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the fourth phase to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online application.

“Candidates are also advised to carefully read and comply with the instructions uploaded along with the e-call letter. Particularly on banned items: electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets, etc. are not allowed inside the test centre,” as per the official notice.