RRB NTPC phase-3 analysis 2021: ‘No significant changes in paper pattern,’ say candidates

RRB NTPC phase-3 analysis 2021: The phase-3 of the non-technical popular categories (RRB NTPC) recruitment exam has been set off from today. The candidates took a sigh of relief as there were no significant changes seen in the paper pattern.

The overall difficulty level remained in the range of easy to moderate in both the shifts. A good number of attempts, for shift-1, can be considered as 76 – 80 and for shift-2 it should lie between 77 and 83.

RRB NTPC phase-3 analysis 2021: Check section-wise review

Maths

Following the pattern from the previous shifts, maths was a bit calculative, and candidates could easily attempt 23 to 25 questions in shift-1. In shift-2, questions in this section were relatively easy. The aspirants could attempt as much as 24 to 26.

The overall difficulty level lied in the range of easy to moderate in both the shifts. Most of the questions were asked from mensuration, time and work, and number system topic.

Here is the topic-wise questions of shift-1: mensuration- 3 to 4, compound interest and simple interest – 2, number system – 4, time and work – 3 to 4, simplification – 2 to 3, time, speed and distance – 2 to 3

Topic-wise number of questions of shift-2: mensuration – 3 to 4, geometry – 1, trigonometry – 1, time and work – 2, speed, time and distance – 1 to 2, number system – 4 to 5 [LCM and HCF: 2, divisibility: 1], data interpretation – 2, statistics – 0 to 1, height and distance – 1, percentage – 1, compound interest – 1, profit and loss – 1, simplification – 1, mixture and allegation – 1.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

In the reasoning section overall, the difficulty level was in the range of easy to moderate. However, most questions were asked from series, coding-decoding and venn diagram topics. For the general intelligence and reasoning section, 25 to 27 can be considered as a safe attempt.

The topic-wise questions for shift-1 are as follows: series – 3, missing number – 2, coding-decoding – 3 to 4, calendar – 1, venn diagram – 1, sitting arrangement – 1, blood relation – 2, statement and conclusion – 3, analogy – 2, odd one out – 2.

The topic-wise questions for shift-2 are as follows: coding and decoding – 3 to 4, venn diagram – 3, statement and conclusion – 1, statement and assumption – 1, bood relation – 2 to 3, series – 2, missing number – 2, analogy – 2 to 3, syllogism – 2 to 3, odd one out – 1, seating arrangement – 1 to 2.

General Awareness

From the general awareness section, in shift-1, most of the questions were asked from history, computer and current affairs topic with difficulty level in the range of easy to moderate. Coming to shift-2, polity questions were more in number, and history questions were fewer than shift-1. In shift-2, questions were asked based on the Rajiv Gandhi sports awards, questions on the current affairs of 2018 and 2019, mostly about government schemes. A good number of attempts can be taken as 27 – 30 for this section.

From Shift-1, the topic-wise number of questions from general awareness are as follows: history – 5 to 6, current affairs – 6 to 7, geography – 2, polity – 2 to 3, biology – 1 to 2, chemistry – 1 to 2, physics – 1 to 2 and computer knowledge – 4 to 5.

From shift-2, the topic-wise number of questions from general awareness are as follows: history – 1 to 2, polity – 4 to 5 [ questions based on article and constitution], geography – 1 to 2, science – 2 to 3 (biology: 2), computer – 3 to 4, current affairs – 4 to 5 [ current affairs 2020: 2, current affairs 2018 and 2019: 2 to 3], static general knowledge – 4 to 5.

Questions asked in NTPC phase-3 exam

1. First time elections were held using EVM?

Ans: Kerala

2. Robert Clive returned to England in which year?

Ans: 1760

3. RAM is located in?

Ans: Motherboard

4. Duphgadh is part of which range?

Ans: Satpura Range

5. Who is the present chairman of NGT?

Ans: Adarsh Kumar Goel

6. The square root of 90 lies between

7. Solve: sin39°/cos51° + cos36°/ sin54°

8. How many numbers between 1 and 100 are divisible by 6 and 8?

