RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT 2021 admit card: Check regional websites to download hall ticket

RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT 2021 admit card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the hall ticket for the phase 3 non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exam on January 27. As per the RRB policy, the hall ticket of the recruitment exam is available for download four days before the exam.

The phase 3 NTPC exam is scheduled to be held from January 31 to February 12. Approximately 28 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam during this duration, as mentioned in the RRB notification.

Here’s the list of regional websites link to download admit card

— RRB Guwahati – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

— RRB Jammu – http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

— Kolkata – http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

— Malda – http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in

— Mumbai – http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

— Muzaffarpur – http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

— Patna – http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

— Ranchi – http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in

— Secunderabad – http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

— Ahmedabad – http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

— Ajmer – http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in

— Allahabad – http://www.rrbald.gov.in

— Bangalore – http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in

— Bhopal – http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in

— Bhubaneshwar – http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

— Bilaspur – http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

— Chandigarh – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

— Chennai – http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in

— Gorakhpur – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

— Siliguri – http://www.rrbsiliguri.org

— Thiruvananthapuram – http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

How to download NTPC hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth as password

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment exam will be held in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit.

The recruitment drive is being held for 35,208 posts