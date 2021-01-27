RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT-1 admit card 2021 to release today: Here’s how to download

RRB NTPC exam will be held from January 31 to February 12. Representational image/ file

RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT Admit Card 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the phase 3 non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exam on January 27. Around 28 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the NTPC exam scheduled to be conducted from January 31 to February 12.

The recruitment exam will be held following COVID-19 guidelines. Wearing masks and/or face masks is mandatory. Candidates will be checked for the temperature at entry using the thermo guns. Candidates having temperatures more than prescribed limits will not be allowed inside the exam venue, as per rules.

The hall ticket will be available to download from these regional websites.

— RRB Guwahati – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

— RRB Jammu – http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

— Kolkata – http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

— Malda – http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in

— Mumbai – http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

— Muzaffarpur – http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

— Patna – http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

— Ranchi – http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in

— Secunderabad – http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

— Ahmedabad – http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

— Ajmer – http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in

— Allahabad – http://www.rrbald.gov.in

— Bangalore – http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in

— Bhopal – http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in

— Bhubaneshwar – http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

— Bilaspur – http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

— Chandigarh – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

— Chennai – http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in

— Gorakhpur – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

— Siliguri – http://www.rrbsiliguri.org

— Thiruvananthapuram – http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Steps to download NTPC hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth as password

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment exam will be held in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit.

Paper pattern

The exam will be of two hours (120) minutes for PwBD candidates accompanied with scribe while it is 90 minutes for other categories. There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Stage 1 CBT is of a screening nature. Once the result will be announced, the normalised score of the exam shall be used for shortlisting of the candidates for the second stage as per their merit.

Syllabus

a. Mathematics: Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics etc.

b. General Intelligence and Reasoning: Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs etc.

c. General Awareness: Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India etc.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 35,208 vacant NTPC posts.