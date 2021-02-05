RRB NTPC phase-3 analysis: ‘Paper was tricky’, check section-wise review of February 5 shifts

– Written by Ashwini Shivhare

RRB NTPC phase-3 analysis 2020: The candidates appeared in the non-technical popular categories (RRB NTPC) phase-3 recruitment exam on February 5 in both the shifts reviewed the paper as tricky. As per candidates, 74 to 80 can be considered as good number of attempts.

The computer-based test was of 100 marks, general awareness carried 40 marks, while maths, general intelligence, and reasoning carried 30 marks each.

RRB NTPC phase-3 analysis 2021: Check section-wise review of February 5 shifts

Maths

In maths, candidates found 20 questions easy to solve and the remaining 10 questions were a bit tricky. Following the pattern, question weightage from specific topics like number system, LCM, HCF, time and work, profit and loss, data interpretation, was more as compared to other topics. Candidates categorically pointed out that questions from time and work, mensuration, ratio and proportion. There were 3 questions based on linear equations. Candidates could solve 23-25 questions.

General Awareness

In the general awareness section, around 5 to 6 questions appeared from static general knowledge, 7-8 questions from current affairs, science- 4-5, polity 2 – 3 and 4-5 questions were from history. Questions were regarding the national highways, national park, biodiversity and height of K2, government scheme of last 4-5 years. There were 3-4 questions from computer, 1- 2 questions from Harappa civilisation as well. One can expect 29-31 as a reasonable number of attempts.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

The reasoning section has questions of following topics: coding-decoding, venn diagram, statement and conclusion, statement and assumption and series. Exam takers found the linear seating arrangement questions a bit confusing. Around 23- 25 can be considered as a good number of attempt.

Questions asked in NTPC exam

General Awareness

1. Chemical Formula of laughing gas?

Ans: Nitrous oxide, N2O

2. Harappa site was discovered by whom?

Ans: Daya Ram Sahni, in 1921

3. Who was founder of World Wide Web?

Ans: Tim Berners-Lee

4. Who gave the “Mahatma” title to Gandhi?

Ans: Rabindranath Tagore

5. UNESCO HQ?

Ans: Paris, France

6. Muddumalai national park is situated in ______ state?

Ans: Tamil Nadu

7. Which tax is imposed by the Central govt?

Ans: Customs duty, Income tax, service tax, and central excise duty.

8. Hardware and operator connecting link?

Ans: Operating system

9. Which reforms were arranged after the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre?

Ans: Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms.

1. If x = 33×2, y = 23×3 and z = 32×22, then find the LCM of xyz.

2. If x/v162 = v128/x, then find the value of x.

3. Find the fourth proportional of 8, 16 and 20.

4. The median and mean of the certain data is 5 and 4. What is the mode of the data.

5. The profit percent on the cost price of Rs 6300 of an article is 6. What is the selling price of an article?

– The author is with SSC team, Gradeup