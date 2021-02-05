RRB NTPC phase-3 analysis: Here are the section-wise questions asked in February 4 shifts

– Written by Sudhir Bhati

RRB NTPC phase-3 analysis 2021: The candidates who have attempted the non-technical popular categories (RRB NTPC) phase-3 recruitment exam on February 4 shifts reviewed the difficulty level in the range of easy to moderate. Around 76 – 81 can be considered as a good number of attempts.

All the three sections — maths, general awareness and reasoning sections were easy to solve, and no unexpected questions were seen in the question paper.

Check | RRB NTPC Phase 3 analysis

RRB NTPC phase-3 analysis 2021: Check section-wise review

Maths

As per the exam takers, questions in maths were seen from some specific topics — time and work, number system, profit and loss, mensuration, trigonometry and data interpretation. Around 1-2 questions appeared from each of the following topics — average, percentage, height and distance, simplification and algebra. Candidates could attempt 25 – 27 in this section.

General Awareness

The questions in general awareness consisted of 8-10 static general knowledge, 5-6 current affairs, 3-4 science, 3-4 polity, and 3-4 from history.

Questions were regarding the national highways, a famous animal of particular national park/ wildlife sanctuary, government scheme of last 4-5 years, awards and speakers of Rajya Sabha. One can expect 29 – 32 as a decent number of attempts.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

In the reasoning section, questions were asked from coding-decoding, statement-conclusion, Venn diagram, series, missing number, odd one out and mathematical operations. Around 24 – 26 can be taken as a safe number of attempts for this section.

Questions asked in RRB NTPC exams Phase 2: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Phase 3

Questions asked in NTPC exam

1. Which is smallest spacecraft of ISRO?

Ans. Sprites

2. Who was the founder of Mizo National Front?

Ans: Laldenga

3. Where is the headquarter of Asian Development Bank located?

Ans: Manila, Philippines. Founded in 1966

4. Where is the most recent dinosaur fossil found in India?

Ans: Madhya Pradesh

5. In which year was the first cotton mill established?

Ans: Kolkata, 1818

6. Which country has the most time zones?

Ans: France (12), mostly due to its various territories around the world.

7. Eastern coast of India is known as ______

Ans: Coromandel Coast

Maths

1. A and B start running in opposite directions from the same point at 5 km/hr and 4 km/hr speed respectively. Find the distance between them after 3 hours.

2. Find the minimum value of 4tan²x + 9cot²x.

3. The average of 20 numbers is 15. If the average of the first 5 numbers is 12 then find the average of remaining numbers.

4. The LCM and HCF of two numbers a and b are 102 & 2. If the sum of two numbers is 72, then find the value of 1/a + 1/b.

5. The sum of Rs 6400 becomes Rs 8100 in two years. If the interest is compounded annually, find the rate of interest?

– The author is content head-SSC team, Gradeup.