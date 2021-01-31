RRB NTPC phase 2: Check section-wise review of January 30 analysis

– Written by Parnab Mallik

RRB NTPC phase 2 last day analysis 2020: The phase 2 of the non-technical popular categories (NTPC) recruitment exam was concluded on January 30. The candidates who have attempted the paper in both the shifts reviewed it as moderate.

The computer-based test was of 100 marks, general awareness carried 40 marks, while maths, general intelligence, and reasoning carried 30 marks each.

RRB NTPC January 30 analysis: Check section-wise review

General Awareness

From the general awareness section of shift 1, most of the questions were asked from science while in shift 2, most of the questions were asked from current affairs topic. Candidates who had followed the ongoing pattern of the exam could easily attempt 24 to 26 questions in shift 1 and 25 to 27 questions in shift 2.

Maths

In maths section of shift 2, majority of the questions were asked from time and work while in shift 1, mensuration marked to be the dominant topic where most of questions were asked.

The difficulty level for both the shifts was in the range of easy to moderate. According to the experts, 22 to 24 can be considered a good attempt in shift 1 while 23 to 25 can be assumed to a safe attempt for shift 2.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

From reasoning section, coding-decoding emerged to be an important topic in shift 2 with the maximum number of questions, whereas in shift 2, blood relation had the majority of the questions.

Questions from mathematical operations topic were a bit difficult in both the shifts. As per the feedback of candidates, candidates could easily attempt 20 to 23 questions in shift 1 and 22 to 25 in shift 2.

General Awareness

Muslim League was established by?

Ans: Aga Khan

When did congress split?

Ans: 1907

Meerabai Chanu was awarded Rajiv Khel ratna Award in 2018 for which sport?

Ans: Weightlifter

Which of the following is two leader of Santhal revolution?

Ans: Sidhu and Kanhu

What is Kilimanjaro?

Ans: Volcano

Where was Gandhi ji on time of Independence day?

Ans: Kolkata

Maths

Which amount becomes Rs 520 in 5 years and Rs 568 in 7 years at a certain rate of Simple Interest?

If the cost price of 5 articles is equal to the selling price of 7 articles then find the profit/ loss percentage.

LCM and HCF of two numbers are 48 and 8 respectively. If one of the numbers is 24, find the other?

Tan1°.tan2°tan3°……………..tan89° = ?

A principal sum of Rs.8000 is lent at 10% interest rate p.a. for 1.5 years compounded half-yearly. Find the C.I.

