RRB NTPC phase 2 exam city intimation link to go live today

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the link informing candidates about the city they have to appear for the examination from today. While the first phase of the RRB NTPC exams is still ongoing, the Railways has released the dates for the second phase of examinations. Phase 2 will be held from January 16 to 30, the RRB had informed earlier.

For this second phase of the tier-1 exam, about 27 lakh candidates will appear. The exam will be held in multiple shifts as a total of 1.26 crore candidates have applied for the exam which will fill 35,208 posts.

Even as the exam city link will be released today, the official admit card or e-call letter will only be uploaded four days ahead of the exam. Candidates will be able to download the same from the official website, indianrailways.gov.in or their respective regional RRB website as well.

The link to download free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will also be made available on all RRB websites on or before January 6, as per the official website.