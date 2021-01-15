RRB NTPC phase 2 exam: COVID-19 guidelines, follow these important instructions at exam centre

RRB NTPC phase 2 exam 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct phase 2 of CBT-1 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam from January 16 to January 30. The admit cards for the recruitment exam have been released, it is available to download at all the respective region-based official websites.

Because of the large number of applications, the exam is being held in a phase-wise manner. Candidates who will appear in the recruitment exam in this phase need to follow certain COVID-19 guidelines, wearing face masks carrying hand sanitisers are compulsory. Without these precautions, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

RRB NTPC 2021 exam centre guidelines

Candidates are required to follow the guidelines during, before and after the RRB NTPC 2021 exam. Check the detailed exam-day rules-

Reporting time: Candidates will have to report at least an hour before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card for verification, biometric, photo capture, document collection etc. The announcement of instructions and logging in etc will take time. Candidates will not be permitted to the exam hall after the gate closing time.

Documents to carry: Candidates have to submit the e-call letter for verification at the time of the test. Candidates need to carry at least one original and valid photo identification card such as a voter card, a printout of e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, PAN card, identity card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a government employee. Photocopy of the ID proof will not be allowed, as per rules.

Banned items: Candidates must not carry banned items such as electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, pager, watches, bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets, etc.

Language of exam: Candidates can view the question paper in the language opted for at the time of filling the application and in the English language. If the candidate opts for English language, then the question paper can be viewed in English Language only. In case of any dispute in question content in any language, the English version of that specific question will prevail. Candidates availing the assistance of a scribe will have to communicate with the scribe only in the language opted by them in the online application

Conduct during exam: If a candidate indulges in any type of malpractices/ unfair means/ misbehaviour/ indiscipline in the examination hall/ impersonation, then he/ she will be debarred from all future RRB examinations and appointment in Railways. Candidates need to write their name and roll number on the rough sheet(s) provided for rough work. Candidates have to submit the rough sheets after the test in a separate dropbox.

– Candidates cannot change shift/ date/ centre of examination is not permitted under any circumstances.

