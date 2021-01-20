RRB NTPC January 19 exam: Difficulty level was ‘moderate’, check solved papers by expert

– Written by Sachin Awasthi

RRB NTPC phase 2 day 4 exam 2021: The candidates who have attempted the non-technical popular categories (NTPC) paper on day four of the recruitment exam on January 19 in both the shifts reviewed the paper as moderate. According to the candidates, the difficulty level in maths was of moderate level, while reasoning and general awareness sections were easy to solve.

For shift 1, 77-83 can be considered as a good number of attempts, while for shift 2, 78-82 is considered as a good attempt, the candidates said.

RRB NTPC day 4 (shift 1, 2): Paper analysis by expert

Maths

Maths was of moderate level. No change was seen in the mathematics section. One question was seen from mixture and allegation. There were 4 questions asked from average and 4 from statistics. Overall, considering the difficulty level, 23 – 25 attempted questions will be considered as a good attempt. For shift – 2, 24 – 26 can be the expected number of good, attempted questions.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

This was the easiest section to solve. In the reasoning and general intelligence section, more questions were seen based on number series and analogy. No question was seen on blood relation, puzzle, or seating arrangement. Clearly, more questions were asked from some specific topics like Venn diagram, coding-decoding, analogy and missing terms and complete series.

For shift – 1, in the reasoning section, 24 – 26 is a decent number of questions to be attempted. In shift – 2 also a similar question pattern was seen. For shift – 2, 25 – 26 is expected as a good attempt.

General Awareness

Moving on, following the earlier pattern, a few new questions were seen in the general awareness section. In the general awareness section, there was an increase in the number of science questions, of which some were on the missiles and satellite.

Current affairs questions were asked based on the author of the book, awards, winner of FIFA World Cup etc and few questions from 2018 and 2019. There were fewer history questions seen as compared to earlier shifts. For shift – 1, 30 – 32 can be taken as a good number of attempted questions.

In shift – 2, questions were seen from the 2020 current affairs which was the new change seen in the question pattern. Only 2 – 3 questions were asked from the history. According to exam takers, 28 – 30 is a good attempt.

RRB NTPC questions asked in the exam

Here are a few questions as shared by the candidates who have appeared in the RRB NTPC exam on January 19

General Awareness

1. Supreme Court issue writs under which article?

Ans: Article 32

2. How many TBs in 1 petabyte?

Ans: 1,024 terabytes (TB) or approximately 1 million gigabytes (GB) in a petabyte.

3. Which is the Maharatna PSU? options were given

4. Which gland secretes growth hormones?

Ans: The pituitary gland

5. What happens when carbon dioxide is passed through lime water?

Ans. White precipitates of calcium carbonate is formed

6. Which of the following is not a Hindustani classical dance?

7. Which of the following is a Nagaland tribe?

Ans: Total 16 tribes, Garo tribe

8. Who was the first Viceroy of India?

Ans: Lord Canning

9. What was the other name of king Vikramaditya?

Ans: Chandragupta II

10. Who won the gold medal in 2018 commonwealth games in Boxing?

Ans: Boxer Vikas Krishan wins gold in 75kg category at Commonwealth Games.

11. Lok Sabha speaker is appointed by whom?

Ans: Newly elected Members of Parliament from the Lok Sabha elect the Speaker among themselves.

12. Highest production of mica is found in which state?

Ans: Rajasthan

13. Highest production of wheat is seen in which country?

Ans: China

14. Idukki Dam is on which river?

Ans: Periyar

15. Full form of CIL?

Ans: Coal India ltd

16. Which article is related to Rajya Vidhan Parishad?

Ans: Article 169- Abolition or creation of Legislative Councils in States

17. What is the full form of CLI?

Ans: Command Line Interface

Maths

– If v15 = 3.87, then v3/v5 = ?

– Two concentric circles have radii 21 cm and 7 cm respectively. Find the area between the circles.

– If sinA = ½ & cosB = ½, then find the value of A+B.

– If the investments of A and B in a business are 1.5 lakh and 1 lakh respectively and the profit is Rs 24000, then find the share of A & B in the profit.

– 8 litre of milk is withdrawn from 80 litre milk and replaced by water, this process is done twice. Find the ratio of milk and water in the final mixture.

– A man covers a half distance at 10 km/hr and half at 20 km/hr. If the total time taken by him is 10 hours then find the total distance?

– A can do a certain work in 40 hours and A+B together can complete the work in 30 hours. In how much time will B alone complete the work?

