RRB NTPC phase 2 day 3 exam ‘moderately’ difficult, here are questions asked in exam

– Written by Sandeep Baliyan

RRB NTPC phase 2 day 3 analysis: Today was day three of the second phase of the non-technical popular categories (NTPC) recruitment exam that started on January 16. Candidates who have attempted the paper in both shifts reviewed it as moderate with the maths section slightly difficult but not “too tough”.

The computer-based test was of 100 marks, general awareness carried 40 marks, while maths, general intelligence, and reasoning carried 30 marks each.

READ | RRB NTPC phase 2 day 2 analysis: Candidates review paper ‘easy’

RRB NTPC day 3 (shift 1, 2) analysis

Maths

The difficulty level of the maths section was moderate to difficult but not too tough. Less number of questions were seen from speed, time and distance, and average. Question on profit and loss and simple interest and compound interest were seen.

According to the candidates, for shift 1, 23 – 25 can be expected as a good number of attempts. For shift-2, 22 – 25 can be the expected a good number of attempted questions.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

The reasoning section was the easiest among all three sections. One can expect a higher number of good attempted questions. More questions were seen from the statement and conclusion section.

For shift-1, about 26-27 can be considered as a safe number of attempted questions. For shift- 2, about 24-26 is expected to be a good number of attempt.

General Awareness

No new pattern was observed in the questions of general awareness section. Following the pattern of earlier shifts, very few questions were asked from the current affairs of 2020. The difficulty level was moderate.

Check NTPC paper analysis of day 1 | day 2 | day 4

A good number of attempts is expected to be 30-32 for shift-1. In shift-2, there were few questions asked from history and computers. Three questions were asked from international organisations, specifically the United Nations. For shift- 2, about 28-31 can be considered as a good number of attempts.

RRB NTPC questions asked in the exam

Here are a few questions as shared by the candidates who have appeared in the RRB NTPC exam on January 18

General Awareness

1. What is the scientific study of birds called?

Ans: ornithology

2. Hornbill Festival is celebrated in which state of India?

Ans: Nagaland

3. What is the main cause of deforestation?

Ans: Agriculture

4. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is the initiative intended for?

Ans. To empower the females

5. Who was the first president who was nominated after India’s independence?

Ans: Rajendra Prasad

6. Which country launched the military satellite recently?

Ans: Iran

7. Full form of COBOL?

Ans: Common Business Oriented Language

8. Full form of DIKSHA?

Ans: Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing

9. Which coast is parallel to Arabian sea?

Ans. Malabar Coast

10. Which was the second capital city of Akbar?

Ans: Fatehpur Sikri

11. Near sightedness is termed as?

Ans: Myopia

12. Color of Blood of Octopus is?

Blue due to the presence of hemocyanin.

13. Alberuni came to India during whose reign?

Ans. Muhammad of Ghazni

14. Father of Geography?

Ans. Eratosthenes

15. Sukanya Samridhi Yojana?

Ans: Savings scheme launched back in 2015 as part of the Government initiative Beti

Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.

Maths

1. In a right-angle triangle ABC, tanA = root 3 then find the value of sinA.cosC +

cosC.sinA

2. If (a³ + b³)/(a³ – b³) = 185/158 then find a/b.

3. Find the value of sin15°.

4. Solve: 1254 + 125.4 + 12.54 + 1.254

5. Find the area and the perimeter of an equilateral triangle whose side length is 4

cm.

6. If a = 1/3, b = 1/4 and c = 1/5 then find a:b:c.

7. Find the diameter of a circle whose circumference is 8.8 m.

8. If sin? + cosec? = 2 then find sin8? + cosec8?.

9. The sum of investments of A, B and C is Rs 33000. Total profit earned by them is

Rs 15000. If the profit of A & B are Rs 4500 & Rs 5500 respectively. Then find

the investment of C.

10. Cos(75+x) – sec(15-x) + tan(55+x) – cot(35-x) = ?

11. What number should be added to 5474 so that it will be completely divisible by 3,

4, 6 and 8.

Reasoning

1. Letter series:

AB, CC, ED, GE,?

Ans. IF

(logic: A+2=C, C+2=E….. G+2= I and B+1= C, C+1=D….. E+1= F)

2. Number series:

1, 8, 27, 64, ?

Ans.125 (series of cubes)

3. Complete the series: EIM, QUV, GGK, ____?

4. HONEY = WMIRG then PATCH is ___?

5. Complete the series: WFT, TGD, QHF, ___? (ANS: NII)

The second phase of the NTPC exam will be concluded on January 30. The recruitment drive is being held for appointment to 35,208 vacancies

– The author is Senior Program Manager, SSC, Gradeup