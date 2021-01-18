RRB NTPC phase 2 day 2 analysis: Candidates review paper ‘easy’

RRB NTPC phase 2 day 2 analysis: The candidates who have appeared on day two of the second phase of the non-technical popular categories (NTPC) recruitment exam reviewed the paper easy. According to the candidates, the difficulty level in maths and reasoning were moderate in nature, while general knowledge was on the easier side. The paper was of 100 marks, general awareness carried 40 marks, while maths, general intelligence and reasoning carried 30 marks each.

Abhishek Patil, CEO Oliveboard said the general knowledge section was quite easy with more weightage given to history and geography. “Questions from economics and polity were there, but a few said a student after the examination,” the expert said.

Section-wise maths and reasoning were of moderate nature. According to Abhishek Patil, “Quant section put stress on the number system, mensuration, time and distance, BODMAS, train-speed, data interpretation, geometry, simple and compound interest.” The reasoning section has questions from the puzzle, coding-decoding, and non-verbal.

In the general awareness section, questions were asked from current affairs, national and international events, followed by static GK, defence exercises, international organisations, full form, etc, he analysed.

The recruitment exam was started on January 16, and the candidates who had attempted on day 1 found the difficulty level in maths quite high. Sachin Awasthi, SSC community manager for Gradeup claims that the mathematics section was the toughest followed by general awareness. Among the three sections, he found general intelligence and reasoning to be the easiest. He further claims in shift 2, a greater number of questions were raised from current affairs compared to shift 1, and shift 2 was comparatively easier.

The second phase of the NTPC exam will be concluded on January 30. The recruitment drive is being held for appointment to 35,208 vacancies.