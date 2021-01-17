RRB NTPC phase 2 day 1 analysis: Experts claim maths toughest section, check list of questions asked in exam

The general intelligence and reasoning section was a bit difficult for shift 1 for Jan 16 exam, claims expert (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representational)

RRB NTPC phase 2 day 1 analysis: The second phase of one of the biggest recruitment drives in Indian Railways has begun today. Since a total of 1,26,30,885 candidates had applied for 35,208 non-technical popular categories (NTPC) posts including guards, office clerks, commercial clerks etc in the Railways, the exam is being held in phases. The second phase of CBT-1 will be held from January 16 to 30 for over 20 lakh candidates.

Sachin Awasthi, SSC community manager for Gradeup claims that the mathematics section was the toughest followed by general awareness. Among the three sections, he found general intelligence and reasoning to be the easiest. He further claims in shift 2, a greater number of questions were raised from current affairs compared to shift 1, and shift 2 was comparatively easier.

“The general intelligence and reasoning section was a bit difficult for shift 1. A candidate could attempt 24 to 26 questions easily in Shift 2 whereas, for Shift 1, candidates could only attempt 22 to 24,” he adds.

According to Awasthi, if a student managed to attempt 78 to 85 questions in shift one and 80 to 86 in shift 2, they can consider it to be a good attempt. Abhishek Patil CEO Co-founder Oliveboard, however, claims that an average number of good attempts that would be enough for this shift is 75-82.

As per Awasthi, a section-wise number of questions needed to be attempted are as follows –

Section Good Attempts (Shift 1) Good Attempts (Shift 2) Mathematics 23 to 25 22 to 24 General Intelligence and Reasoning 22 to 24 24 to 26 General Awareness 33 to 36 34 to 37 Overall 78 to 85 80 to 86

RRB NTPC section-wise feedback

Mathematics: The mathematics section was a bit calculative for both the shifts. In shift 1, more questions were asked from Statistics while in Shift 2, the maximum number of questions were asked from time and work. Following the pattern of other shifts, trigonometry, time and work, statistics, algebra, and DI emerged as the main topics from which the majority of questions were put up, as per Awasthi.

Patil too believed that the quant section of RRB NTPC Phase 2 day 1 was easy to moderate with mensuration, DI, and arithmetic being predominant. He claims having 22-25 attempts will be enough to clear the cut off here.

Reasoning: The overall difficulty level of the reasoning section for shift 1 was moderate to difficult while for shift 2, it was in the range of easy to moderate, as per Awasthi. Patil claims that the section was easy as compared that that of previous shifts claiming that “25-27 attempts here will suffice. The Pattern was very much similar to previous shifts and no significant changes were observed.”

Awasthi informed that the majority of the questions were asked from a coding-decoding topic. Other important topics were syllogism, venn diagram, statement, and conclusion, etc.

General Awareness: Any attempt more than 30 in General Awareness will suffice in shift 1, said Patil.

History emerged as the most important topic for both the shifts as around 6 to 7 questions were asked in shift 1 and 5 to 6 questions asked in shift 2. Current affairs were the other important topic in both the shifts and last 10 to 12 months major events were asked in the exam. At least 5 to 7 questions collectively were asked from the general science section from both the shifts, told Awasthi.

RRB NTPC questions asked in exam

Here are a few questions as shared by the candidates who have appeared in the RRB NTPC exam on January 16, as told by Gradeup:

General Awareness questions from shift 1:

International Court of Justice HQ?

Ans: Hague (Netherlands). When did Mahatma Gandhi return from Africa?

Ans: January 9, 1915 Who gave the slogan “Inquilab Zindabad”?

Ans: Maulana Hasrat Mohani in 1921, it was popularized by Bhagat Singh What is the rank of India in Ease of doing business Index 2020?

Ans: 63 With help of which country Bokaro Steel plant was established?

Ans:Soviet Union Who is the father of the green revolution in India?

Ans: M S Swaminathan in India,

At world level Norman Borlaug is considered the originator of Green Revolution Which of the following is an input device?

Ans: When chandrayaan 1 was launched?

Ans: 22 October 2008 Which is the main part of a computer essential to run a computer?

Ans: CPU – Central processing unit Maharashtra and Gujarat were created on?

Ans: 1 may 1960 Who gave the slogan jai jawan jai kisan

Ans: Lal Bahadur Shastri Who became the Prime Minister of India in 1977?

Ans: Morarji Desai became the PM, led the government formed by the Janata Party. Who was the Vice-President of India during the period 1977 to 1979?

Ans: B. D. Jatti, was the fifth Vice President of India, serving from 1974 to 1979. When United Nations established?

Ans: 24 October 1945 Who got the award ‘Order of Zayed’ 2019?

Ans: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE’s highest civilian award Who discovered electron?

Ans: J. J. Thomson, Which of the following countries does not not share land boundry with India?

Ans: Sri Lanka Malaria is caused due to?

Ans: Malaria is caused by protozoa, by the bite of female mosquitoes of the genus Anopheles. Chemical formula of Vinegar?

Ans: PH value is 2.5 and Chemical formula is CH₃COOH According to census 2011 which state has the lowest population density?

Ans: Arunachal Pradesh

General Awareness Questions from Shift 2:

Which bank got established in 1770?

Ans: Bank of Hindustan, the oldest bank in India Who is the goodwill ambassador of UNICEF?

Ans: Priyanka Chopra Fish takes oxygen through?

Ans: Gills Which city is awarded as Cleanest City in 2020 in India?

Ans: Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore Which of the following is a web browser?

Ans: Which gland is also called Master Gland?

Ans: Pituitary gland Full form of TCP/IP?

Ans: Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol Who was the first president of indian national congress?

Ans: Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee Which article is related to amendment of the constitution?

Ans: Article 368 Who was the first woman president of the INC session?

Ans: Annie Besant in 1917 Kidney failure happens due to by the pollution of

Ans: Cadmium National Human Right Commission was established in?

Ans: 12 October 1993 “Why I am a Hindu” Book is written by?

Ans: Shashi Tharoor 2008 ISRO chairman

Ans: Shri G.Madhavan Nair (2003-2009) Which country introduced happiness index

Ans: Bhutan Which acid is used to make cold drinks?

Ans: carbonic acid (H2CO3). It is produced when carbon dioxide is dissolved in water. It is a weak acid. Zulu tribes belong to which country?

Ans: South Africa

Which movie didn’t get nominated for oscars?

Ans: Karma National Rural Health Scheme launched in?

Ans: 12th April 2005

Which article is related to the formation of states from existing states?

Ans: Article 3 In which city Guru Ramdas International airport is situated?

Ans: Amritsar

oxygen is transported in blood by?

Ans: Hemoglobin

Mathematics Questions from Shift 1:

If a² + b² = 8 and ab = 4 then find the value of a + 1/a. A man of height 1.5 m sees a minaret 28.5 m away from him and the top of minaret makes 45 degrees of elevation angle with his eyes. Find the total height of the minaret. A principal sum of Rs.18,000 was lent at a 4% interest rate for 1 year. Find the compound interest accumulated when compounded half-yearly. On selling 20 articles for Rs.20,000, the seller earned a profit equal to the cost price of 5 articles. Find the cost price of one article. A man travels at 40 km/hr for 1 hour, at 50 km/hr for 2 hours and at 60 km/hr for 3 hours. Find the average speed of the man. 5 men and 3 women can complete a work in 6 days and 2 men and 7 women can complete the same work in 8 days. Find the time taken by 8 women to complete the same amount of work. In a town, the total population was 4000. The population of males and females increased by 10%, 20% respectively. The increased population after 1 year is 4500. Find the number of males and females. On a certain sum the simple interest after 15 years becomes 3/4th of the sum. Find the rate of interest. Three cubes having edges 3, 4 and 5 are melted to form a one bigger cube. Find the edge of a new cube. If 3 tanA = 4 , then find the value of (3sinA – 4 cosA)/(3 sinA + 2cosA). If acosA – bsinB = c, then find the value of asinA + bcosB. Find the value of 0.07 x 0.007 x 0.0007 x 70. A man goes from one place to another at a speed of 50 km/hr and returns to the same place with 40% more speed than before. Find the acreage speed of the journey. Find the least number which gives 3 as the remainder when divided by 12, 25 and 30. In triangle ABC, side DE is parallel to side BC such that AD = 4 cm, AB = 13 cm and AC = 20.4 cm. Find AE.

Mathematics Questions from Shift 2:

If a seller earns a profit of 25% on the sale of an article then find the cost price of the article if the selling price was Rs. 120. A man can do a work in 15 days and another man can do the same work in 10 days. Find the number of days in which they will complete the same work together. The area of a square field is 3600 sq. m. If the speed of the man is 4km/hr then find the time taken by him to complete a walk along the sides of the field. A person bought a scooter of Rs. 30000, he spent Rs. 5000 on its maintenance. If he sells the scooter at Rs. 42000, find the profit percent. Find the volume of the cylinder whose radius of base is 5 cm and height is 175 cm. A shopkeeper marked the price of an article 40% above the cost price and gave the discount of 25%. Find the profit percent. The ratio of ages of 3 persons is 4:7:9. Eight years ago the sum of their ages was 56 years. Find their present ages.

General Intelligence and Reasoning Questions from Shift 1:

Venn Diagram – Polygon, Equilateral, Triangle One Question from Statement and Assumption Coding-Decoding – if 2 = 49 , 8 = 169 than 12 = ?

(Logic = 2 + 5 = 7^2 = 49 ) Ans = 289

Number Series – 18, 21, 24, 27 , ? => Ans = 30 Syllogism –

Statements-1. Some Books are red

All Books are flower

General Intelligence and Reasoning Questions from Shift 2:

Analogy:

ABSOLUTE : ESBLOTUA :: CALENDAR:?

Ans. RLANEADC

PAL:RDP :: MRF:?

Ans. OUJ( logic: +2,+3,+4)