RRB NTPC 2019 Pay level 6, 4 CBAT dates announced; check details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the dates for Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for NTPC Pay level 6 and 4 . The exam will be conducted on July 30. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in

The second stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) for Levels 6 and 4 was held on May 9 and 10 and the result was announced on June 7.

“Shortlisted candidates for CBAT should produce the Vision Certificate in original in the prescribed format at the time of entry for CBAI failing which they will not be permitted to appear in the CBAT,” the official notification reads.

RRB had recently released the provisional answer key for RRB NTPC CBT 2 for pay levels 2, 3 and 5 on June 22. In order to download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key for pay levels 2, 3 and 5, candidates will need their registration number and date of birth. The RRB NTPC 2nd stage Computer Based Test 2019 for Pay Level 5, 3, and 2 was held from June 12 to 17, 2022 and the result is expected to be declared soon.