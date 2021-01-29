RRB NTPC January 28 paper analysis: Check solved section-wise review, questions asked in exam

– Written by Sachin Awasthi

RRB NTPC January 28 exam analysis 2020: Candidates who appeared for the non-technical popular categories (NTPC) recruitment phase 2 exam on January 28, have found both the shifts to be moderately difficult. Candidates also observed significant variations in the paper in some sub-sections.

With many finding mathematics to be a comparatively easier section, and the same goes for the general intelligence and reasoning section as well. The general awareness section was comparatively tougher. Question count of history and current affairs varied in both the shifts. For shift 1, about 75 – 81 questions can be taken as a good number of attempts, and for shift-2, around 76- 82 would be considered as a safe attempt.

Questions asked in RRB NTPC exams Phase 2: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 |

RRB NTPC exam 2020: Section-wise analysis

General Awareness

In the general awareness section, the question count of history, current affairs, and science varied in both shifts. In shift-1, two to three questions were asked; the number was reduced to 1-2 in shift-2. In shift-1, the current affairs section marked the presence with just 2-3 questions whereas in shift-2, there were as much as 6- 8 questions from this topic.

There were at least 4-5 questions were asked from the science sections. Following the earlier shifts pattern, there were 4-5 computer questions that were easy to moderate. The questions were asked mainly on the location of temples, freedom fighters, government schemes, and the last two years of current affairs. A good number of attempts for this section can be taken as 25-28.

Maths

Maths section was relatively easy in both shifts. Questions were easy to solve and not too calculative in nature. With the use of good speed and accuracy, a candidate could easily solve 25 – 27 questions.

There were 3-4 simplification questions, 3-4 questions on data interpretation, and 2-3 trigonometry questions. In shift-2, questions were asked from percentage, CI and SI, and mensuration 2D topics.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

In the general intelligence and reasoning section, questions in both the shifts were easy to moderate. As per the feedback collected from the exam takers, there were about four easy-moderate questions from alphabet series, 2-3 questions from missing number, 1-2 questions from syllogism, and 2-3 questions on statement and conclusion. Around 26-28 can be considered as a safe attempt.

Read | Hiring in UPSC, NTA, Railways: List of govt jobs to apply this week

Questions asked in NTPC exam

General Awareness

1. Which canal connects the Pacific and Atlantic oceans?

Ans: Panama Canal

2. On which road does the Bombay stock exchange lie?

Ans: Dalal Street

3. Which country won the FIFA World Cup 2018?

Ans: France

4. Which political party Imran khan belongs to?

Ans: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

5. In which national park is one-horned rhino found?

Ans: Kaziranga National Park.

Maths

1. The difference between simple interest on a sum of money at 8% interest rate for 3 years and simple interest on the same sum of money at 9 per cent for 2 years id Rs. 96. Find the principal sum.

Ans: Rs 1600

2. Find the difference in medians in two cases for the following data set 30, 20, 40, 10, 50, 70, 60, 80, 90 when 30 is replaced by 100.

Ans: 10

3. A + B can complete a work in 18 days and B + C can complete the same work in 24 days. If the ratio of efficiency of A to C is 2:1 then find the number of days in which C completes the 1/3rd of the total work.

Ans: 12 days

4. How many three-digits numbers are which give 3 as remainder when divided by 7.

Ans: 128

5. Solve: 5 × 0.5 × 0.05 × 0.005 × 500

Ans: 0.3125

– The author is SSC Community Manager, Gradeup.