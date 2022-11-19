scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

RRB NTPC Level 5 Result declared at rrbcdg.gov.in; check cut-off marks

RRB NTPC Level 5 result: RRB has released a list of candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) for the posts notified in Pay Level 5.

rrb ntpc, rrb ntpc level 5 resultCandidates can check the result at the official website - rrbadg.gov.in (Representative image)

RRB NTPC Level 5 Result declared: Railway Recruitment Board Friday released the results for RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Level 5 result along with the cut-off marks. Candidates can check the result at the official website – rrbadg.gov.in

RRB has released a list of candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) for the posts notified in Pay Level 5. The document verification process will begin on December 5.  The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB website

Read |RRB NTPC tentative schedule for final results of Level 2, 3, 4, and 5 out

“ Candidates may note that after successful completion of DV, they have to undergo medical examination at the nominated Railway Hospitals located in the jurisdiction of RRB. The candidates are required to come prepared to stay for three to four days. Candidates have to pay the prescribed medical fee of Rs.24/-. Accordingly, candidates have to come prepared for DV and medical examination,” the official notification reads.

 The shortlisted candidates for DV should produce all the original documents along with one set of Xerox copies in A4 size as detailed in the e-call letter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...Premium
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...Premium
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...
A seat with a difference in Gujarat: Held by a Christian tribal since 200...Premium
A seat with a difference in Gujarat: Held by a Christian tribal since 200...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 11:33:49 am
Next Story

Wedding reception of interfaith couple cancelled in Vasai after protests by right-wing fringe elements

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement