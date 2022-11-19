RRB NTPC Level 5 Result declared at rrbcdg.gov.in; check cut-off marks

RRB NTPC Level 5 Result declared: Railway Recruitment Board Friday released the results for RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Level 5 result along with the cut-off marks. Candidates can check the result at the official website – rrbadg.gov.in

RRB has released a list of candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) for the posts notified in Pay Level 5. The document verification process will begin on December 5. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB website

“ Candidates may note that after successful completion of DV, they have to undergo medical examination at the nominated Railway Hospitals located in the jurisdiction of RRB. The candidates are required to come prepared to stay for three to four days. Candidates have to pay the prescribed medical fee of Rs.24/-. Accordingly, candidates have to come prepared for DV and medical examination,” the official notification reads.

The shortlisted candidates for DV should produce all the original documents along with one set of Xerox copies in A4 size as detailed in the e-call letter.