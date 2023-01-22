scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

RRB NTPC Level 3: Provisional list of shortlisted candidates released; check details

RRB NTPC Level 3: Candidates can check the list the official websites of the railway recruitment boards— indianrailways.gov.in. The provisionally shortlisted candidates will now have to get their documents verified.

RRB NTPC Pay Level 3 provisional listRRB NTPC Level 3: The dates for document verification will emailed and SMSed to the candidates (Express photo by Kshitij Mohan/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
RRB NTPC Level 3: Provisional list of shortlisted candidates released; check details
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

RRB NTPC Level 3: The Railway Recruitment Board on Saturday released the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates as well as cut-off marks for NTPC pay level 3 posts. Candidates can check the list the official websites of the railway recruitment boards— indianrailways.gov.in

The provisionally shortlisted candidates will now have to get their documents verified. The schedule of the document verification will be published on the website. The candidates scheduled for document verification will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB website.

Also read |RRB Group D Result Declared: How to download region-wise results

The shortlisted candidates will have to produce their original documents along with two sets of photocopies on A4 size paper as per the details given in the CEN and e-call letter.

RRB NTPC Level 3: How to check provisional list

Step 1: Visit the official website— indianrailways.gov.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir

Step 2: Click on the RRB you have applied for

Step 3: Click on the link for provisional list

Step 4: View the list and download it for future reference

Once the document verification is successful, candidates will have to undergo medical examination at nominated railway hospitals. As per the notice, “candidates are required to come prepared to stay for three to four days.” They will have to pay the prescribed medical fee of Rs 24 on the day scheduled for document verification.

If the documents provided by the candidates are found to be false or incorrect their candidature would be cancelled at any given stage of the recruitment process or thereafter.

Advertisement

The roll numbers in the provisional list are arranged in ascending order and not in the order of merit.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-01-2023 at 19:24 IST
Next Story

Uddhav to address Sena workers on Bal Thackeray’s 97th birth anniversary

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close