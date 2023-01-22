RRB NTPC Level 3: Provisional list of shortlisted candidates released; check details

RRB NTPC Level 3: The Railway Recruitment Board on Saturday released the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates as well as cut-off marks for NTPC pay level 3 posts. Candidates can check the list the official websites of the railway recruitment boards— indianrailways.gov.in

The provisionally shortlisted candidates will now have to get their documents verified. The schedule of the document verification will be published on the website. The candidates scheduled for document verification will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB website.

The shortlisted candidates will have to produce their original documents along with two sets of photocopies on A4 size paper as per the details given in the CEN and e-call letter.

RRB NTPC Level 3: How to check provisional list

Step 1: Visit the official website— indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the RRB you have applied for

Step 3: Click on the link for provisional list

Step 4: View the list and download it for future reference

Once the document verification is successful, candidates will have to undergo medical examination at nominated railway hospitals. As per the notice, “candidates are required to come prepared to stay for three to four days.” They will have to pay the prescribed medical fee of Rs 24 on the day scheduled for document verification.

If the documents provided by the candidates are found to be false or incorrect their candidature would be cancelled at any given stage of the recruitment process or thereafter.

The roll numbers in the provisional list are arranged in ascending order and not in the order of merit.