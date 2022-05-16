scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
RRB NTPC Level 2, 3, and 5 CBT 2 exam dates released

Candidates who have qualified for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 and have been shortlisted for CBT-2 will be eligible to apply for the exam. 

May 16, 2022 12:07:37 pm
RRBCandidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.(Representative image)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam dates for Computer-based Test (CBT-2) for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay Level-5, 3, and 2. Candidates can check the notice on the official website — rrbcdg.gov.in

As per the official notice, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be conducted from June 12, 2022, onwards. Candidates who have qualified for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 and have been shortlisted for CBT-2 will be eligible to apply for the exam. 

The CBT 1 results were published on the official website of RRBs between March 30 to April 1, 2022. The second stage of the Computer-based Test (CBT-2) for Pay Level-6 and 4 were conducted on May 9 and 10, 2022.  

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources,” the official notification reads.

