RRB NTPC last day analysis: ‘Difficulty level was moderate and balanced,’ say candidates

RRB NTPC last day analysis: The phase 1 of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam concluded on January 13. The candidates, who appeared on the last day, reviewed the paper as moderate and balanced. Out of 100 marks, general awareness carried 40 marks, while maths, general intelligence and reasoning carried 30 marks each.

Aditya Sharma, an RRB aspirant, found the paper moderate in difficulty. “Apart from the mathematics section which is of higher difficulty level, the other sections of general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning are easy, and basic questions are asked from these sections,” said Sharma.

Check NTPC paper analysis of day 1 | day 2 | day 4

Another candidate Ankur Banerjee said maths was difficult and time-consuming. “The maths section was difficult and time-consuming, especially questions on trigonometry. The general awareness section had mostly questions from general science, while reasoning covered topics including diagram, Venn diagrams, analogies, coding-decoding. Both the sections are easy,” said Banerjee.

According to Abhishek Patil, CEO, Oliveboard, “Apart from maths, the candidates found other sections easy. The average number of good attempts would be 68 to 75.” Patil reviewed the paper as moderate.

The second phase of NTPC exam will be held from January 16 to 30. The recruitment drive is being held for appointment to 35,208 vacancies.