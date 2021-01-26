RRB NTPC exam analysis 2020: Check solved papers of January 25 exam

– Written by Sachin Awasthi

RRB NTPC exam analysis 2020: Overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate, as per the candidates who have attempted the non-technical popular categories (NTPC) recruitment phase 2 exam on January 25. The candidates reviewed maths a bit tough, calculative and lengthy, while the other sections analysed as easy. A slight change in the question pattern is also being reported by the aspirants. According to the exam takers, 77-82 can be considered as a good attempt.

The computer-based test was of 100 marks, general awareness carried 40 marks, while maths, general intelligence, and reasoning carried 30 marks each.

RRB NTPC exam 2020: Check section wise analysis

General Awareness

The difficulty level of the general awareness section was moderate. This section was easier and some questions were repeated from the earlier shifts, and not many unexpected questions were there. However, there was an increase in questions from the specific sub-section. Around, 29 to 32 can be expected good number of attempted questions.

Here are the questions asked

1. Sanchi stupa is at which place? Ans: Madhya Pradesh

2. Who received Bharat Ratna in 2019?

Ans: 1) Nanaji Deshmukh 2) Bhupen Hazarika 3) Pranab Mukherjee

3. Depth of ocean is measured from which instrument?

Ans: Fathometer

4. Which of the following is volatile memory

Ans: RAM

5. Which instrument is used to measure Air velocity?

Ans: Anemometer

6. Which of the following is used to measure the speed of vehicle?

Ans: Speedometer

7. In which year was Khilafat movement started?

Ans: 1919

8. Earthquake is measured with an instrument called ______.

Ans: seismograph

9. Kolleru lake is located in _____?

Ans: Andhra Pradesh

10. Who threw the bomb in the Legislative Assembly in April 1929?

Ans: Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt

11. Which article deals with impeachment of the President of India?

Ans: Article 61

12. How do babies get their food in the womb?

Ans: Umbilical cord

13. Where is the Headquarter of the International Labour Organization situated?

Ans: Geneva, Switzerland.

14. Who can become chairman of human rights commission?

Ans: Retired Chief Justice of India

15. Who got the 2019 Man Booker prize?

Ans: Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo Win the 2019 Booker Prize.

16. Where is the Wular lake located?

Ans: Jammu and Kashmir

17. Who was the 24th Tirthankara?

Ans: Mahavira

18. What does IMD mean?

Ans: India Meteorological Department

19. Who was the successor of chandra gupta 1?

Ans: Samudragupta

20. Which of the following is not part of the United Nations?

Maths

The Maths section gave a hard time to candidates, also it was a bit calculative and lengthy. Though, questions from some of the topics were too easy to solve while some questions were time-consuming too. Out of all the three sections, students had trouble in solving. According to the exam takers, 22-25 is said to a good attempt.

Here’s the solved paper

1. The side of a cube is increased by 50 per cent. Find the percentage change in the surface area of the cube?

7+27-2= x + v14y; Find the value of y.

2. If the area of a rhombus whose side is 17 cm and one of the diagonals is 16 cm.

3. Find the number of multiples of 7 between 200 and 1000.

4. The ratio of the ages of Ram and his father 1: 4. If four years ago, the ratio of their ages was 1 : 6. Find the present age of Ram’s father.

5. Find the mean of 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 26, 28.

6. 0.250.0250.002525 =?

7. Find the area of the square made by joining the mid-points of the sides of a square with area 36 cm².

8. A car overtakes a pedestrian moving at 4 kmph and the pedestrian can see the car for 4 minutes. When the car disappeared, the distance between the pedestrian and the car was 300 m. Find the speed of the car.

9. A shopkeeper earns 20 per cent profit by selling a product. Were the cost price as well as the selling price Rs. 100 less, the profit would be 4% more. Find the cost price of the product.

10. Find the smallest possible multiple of 7 which when divided by 6, 8 and 16 leaves 3 as remainder in each case.

11. Find the largest number that should be subtracted from 1391 so that when the resultant number is divided by 7, 9 and 11, the remainder obtained is 3 in each case.

12. Find the remainder when 7¹³ + 1 is divided by 6.

13. Two points P and Q lie on the same side of a tower. Point P and Q are 16 cm and 25 cm away respectively from the foot of the tower. Find the height of the tower if the angles of elevation of P and Q with respect to the top of the tower are complementary.

14. If a = x+y; b = x-y; c = 1-2x; Find the value of a²+b²+c² + 2(ab+bc+ca)

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Given the fact that, there had been regular changes in the question pattern in the other two sections, this section was a relief for aspirants.

Following the pattern, questions in the reasoning section were moderate in the difficulty level. For this section, 25 – 27 can be taken as a good number of attempted questions.

–The author is SSC Community Manger, Gradeup