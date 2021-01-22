RRB NTPC January 21 exam analysis: Check section wise paper review by expert

– Written by Parnab Mallick

RRB NTPC January 21 exam analysis: Candidates who have attempted the non-technical popular categories (NTPC) recruitment phase 2 exam on January 21 analysed the exam to be of moderate level of difficulty. Candidates of both shifts found the maths section to be slightly difficult while they found the general awareness and reasoning section easier to solve.

NTPC is a computer-based test of 100 marks in which general awareness carries 40 marks, while maths, general intelligence, and reasoning carry 30 marks each.

RRB NTPC Day 6 exam 2021: Sectional exam

Mathematics

Following the pattern of most of NTPC exams held so far, the mathematics section was a bit calculative, however, candidates were able to solve questions through value putting method. In shift 1, most of the questions were asked from trigonometry, time and work, and statistics topic. In shift 2, most of the questions were put up from average, speed, time and distance, and DI topic.

For shift 1, 20 to 23 can be considered as safe attempts while for shift 2, 21 to 24 can be expected as good attempts.

RRB NTPC Phase 2 paper analysis | Day 4 | Day 3 | Day 2 | Day 1

General Intelligence and reasoning

According to the candidates’ review, general intelligence and reasoning were the easiest of all sections, however, the questions from blood relation were tricky. At least two to three questions were put up from the statement and conclusion topic in both the shifts.

From the syllogism section, about three to four questions were asked in the first shift while 2-3 questions were asked in the second shift. Those who have attempted 24 to 26 questions in the first shift can expect it to be a good attempt, while for shift 2, a good attempt will be 26 to 28 questions.

Check NTPC Phase 1 paper analysis of | day 1 | day 2 | day 4

General Awareness

Following the pattern of previous shifts, a few new types of questions were seen in the general awareness section. The questions are mainly from the current affairs section. According to the candidates, the difficulty level for both the shifts was in the range of easy to moderate.

The current affairs topic has the most number of questions, around 6 to 7, followed by science, computer in the range of 4 to 5, and 3 to 4 questions from history were asked. For Shift 1, a candidate could easily attempt 28 to 30 questions whereas, in the shift 2, a candidate could solve at least 29 to 32 questions.

The second phase of the NTPC exam will be concluded on January 30. The recruitment drive is being held for appointment to 35,208 vacancies.

– The author is with SSC Team Gradeup