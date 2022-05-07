scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Must Read

RRB NTPC: Indian Railways to run 65 special trains for candidates on May 9, 10; check details here

All details about these special trains for RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam candidates are available on the official RRB website — rrbcdg.gov.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
May 7, 2022 11:28:14 am
RRB NTPC, Sarkari naukriThe second stage CBT-2 for the RRB NTPC is scheduled to take place on May 9 and 10. (Representative image)

To make travel easier for the candidates, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced more than 65 special trains for candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC CBT-2 examination on May 9 and 10, 2022. All details about these special trains are available on the official website — rrbcdg.gov.in.

This year, the second stage CBT-2 for the RRB NTPC is scheduled to take place on May 9 and 10. This exam will be conducted for jobs at levels 4 and 6. The exam schedule for pay levels 2, 3, and 5 will be announced later, RRB mentioned in the official notice. Only those candidates who have been shortlisted in CBT 1 will be allowed to appear for CBT 2.

Read |RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card released: How to download

Special trains will operate between Hazrat Nizamudin and Jabalpur, Anand Vihar and Prayagraj, Delhi and Jammu, Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla and Rajasthan’s Bhagat ki Kothi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

To check the official notice and the details of the special trains being scheduled for RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam, candidates can visit the official RRB website — rrbcdg.gov.in — and then click on the link provided for the ‘list of of “Examination Special Train” for CBT-2 Phase-1 planned on 09th and 10th May 2022’ on the homepage. After clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to a new page where the official circular will open up.

Best of Express Premium

Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedentPremium
Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedent
Horoscope Today, May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...Premium
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read today
More Premium Stories >>

Meanwhile, the candidates can also check the result of CBT-1, which was published on the official websites of RRBs between March 30 to April 1, 2022.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement