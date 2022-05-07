RRB NTPC: Indian Railways to run 65 special trains for candidates on May 9, 10; check details here

To make travel easier for the candidates, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced more than 65 special trains for candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC CBT-2 examination on May 9 and 10, 2022. All details about these special trains are available on the official website — rrbcdg.gov.in.

This year, the second stage CBT-2 for the RRB NTPC is scheduled to take place on May 9 and 10. This exam will be conducted for jobs at levels 4 and 6. The exam schedule for pay levels 2, 3, and 5 will be announced later, RRB mentioned in the official notice. Only those candidates who have been shortlisted in CBT 1 will be allowed to appear for CBT 2.

Special trains will operate between Hazrat Nizamudin and Jabalpur, Anand Vihar and Prayagraj, Delhi and Jammu, Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla and Rajasthan’s Bhagat ki Kothi.

To check the official notice and the details of the special trains being scheduled for RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam, candidates can visit the official RRB website — rrbcdg.gov.in — and then click on the link provided for the ‘list of of “Examination Special Train” for CBT-2 Phase-1 planned on 09th and 10th May 2022’ on the homepage. After clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to a new page where the official circular will open up.

Meanwhile, the candidates can also check the result of CBT-1, which was published on the official websites of RRBs between March 30 to April 1, 2022.