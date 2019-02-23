RRB NTPC, Group D recruitment 2019: 1.3 lakh vacancies in Indian Railways released, check details

RRB NTPC, Group D recruitment 2019: The advertisement for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC and Group D posts was released Saturday, February 23 at the Employment newspaper.

The notification for the same will come on February 28 on the official RRB websites and candidates looking to work with the Indian Railways at Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts can apply on that date. The recruitment process will be the same as that for Group D posts; which includes computer-based exam followed by physical endurance test, physical measurement test and document verification.

“The eligible candidates for the first tranche of recruitment in Non-Technical Popular Categories can do registration of online applications from 28.02.2019. The posts included in these categories are Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master etc,” an official release by Ministry of Railways stated.

“The next tranche of recruitment will be available for online registration with effect from 04.03.2019, in Paramedical categories like Staff Nurse, Health & Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent, etc,” it added.

RRB NTPC, Group D recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacant posts: 1,30,000

Post wise vacancy details:

Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Para-Medical Staff, Ministerial and Isolated Categories: 30,000

Group D, Level-1 posts: 1,00,000.

RRB NTPC, Group D recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications:

NTPC/ Ministerial and Isolated Categories: The candidates need to possess a minimum Higher Secondary pass certificate with other qualifications.

Para-Medical staff: The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Medical Science with other qualifications.

Group D posts: The candidates need to possess a minimum Class 10 pass certificates.

For details on post wise educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Pay scale: The candidates will get remuneration as per the seventh CPC pay matrix.

Age Limit: The candidates should be on the age bracket of (18-30) years as on July 1, 2019. For details about the prescribed lower/ upper age limit, age relaxation as per vacancies, candidates are advised to check the official notification to be released on the official websites on February 28, 2019.

Medical standards: Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the prescribed medical standards for the posts for which they are applying. For this, they should refer to the medical standards for each posts available in the detailed CEN to be published on the official websites.

EWS benefits for the first time in Indian Railways

The candidates, for the first time, will get benefits of the government’s newly introduced Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in railway jobs.

“There will be reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) (non creamy layer) and for the first time, there will be reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates. Besides, there will be reservation of posts for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Serviceman (ExSM). Besides, for Level-1 post, there will reservation for Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA),” mentioned the official release.

“The vacancies in the above categories, except Level-1, will be available on Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) websites, after the opening of online registration for the respective category. The vacancies of Level-1 will be available on the website of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). Applications for all post will be accepted online only,” the release stated.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of comnputer based test (CBT), and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Application fees:

General category: The candidates belong to the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500

Reserve category candidates: The candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen, other reserve categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

RRB NTPC, Group D recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online registration for NTPC posts: February 28

Para-medical staff: March 4

Ministerial and Isolated categories: March 8

Group D posts: March 12

How to apply:

The online application process for the following posts will begin from February 28. The candidates can apply through all the region and zonal based official websites.

Websites to apply

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Earlier in January, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announced vacancies of around 2.50 lakh posts. “New job opportunities for 2.25-2.50 lakh people have been created, the process for 1.50 lakh vacancies is underway. So Railways, in a way, will be providing 4 Lakh jobs,” he said.

“2.25 – 2.50 Lakh logon ko aur adhik mauka mile, 1.50 logon ki bharti ka kaam chal raha hai. Ek prakar se 4 Lakh nai naukriyan Railways akele dene ja raha hai, jismein 1.50 ki process bahut aage badh chuki hai, karib 2-2.5 mahine mein process khatam ho jaega,” he added.

Last year, the Ministry of Railway advertised for recruitment to over 1.2 lakh vacant posts in Group C, Group D. Over 2.5 crore candidates applied for the post.

