Railways to hold recruitment exams for 1.40 lakh posts, check dates for NTPC to ministerial exams

A total of 2.44 crore candidates have applied for these exams. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/Representational)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to conduct the much-awaited NTPC exam, ministerial posts exam, among other recruitments for over 1.40 lakh posts. The exams will commence from December 15. A total of 2.44 crore candidates have applied to fill the posts, as per the official data received by the Ministry of Railways.

The exams will begin with the 1,663 posts vacancy for isolated and ministerial categories. The computer-based exam will be held from December 15 to 18 and 1.03 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam. The non-technical popular category (NTPC) exam for 35,208 posts will be held from December 18 and conclude by end of March 2021. A total of 1.26 crore candidates have applied for the exam.

The last will be exams for RRC level 1 posts including jobs for track maintainers, points main and various level 1 employee roles. The computer-based tests for these posts will be held from April to June. The exact dates are not out yet. A total of 1,03,769 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam for which 1.15 crore candidates have applied.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd