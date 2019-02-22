RRB NTPC, Group D ads to release in ‘Employment newspaper’ tomorrow

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: The advertisement for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC and Group D posts will be released on Saturday, February 23 at the Employment newspaper.

The notification for the same will come on February 28 on the official RRB websites and the candidates looking to work with the Indian Railways at Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts can apply for the same date. The recruitment process will be same as that for Group D posts; which includes computer-based exam followed by physical endurance test, physical measurement test and document verification.

“The eligible candidates for the first tranche of recruitments in Non-Technical Popular Categories can do registration of online applications from 28.02.2019. The posts included in these categories are Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master etc,” mentioned an official release by Ministry of Railways.

“The next tranche of recruitment will be available for online registration with effect from 04.03.2019, in Paramedical categories like Staff Nurse, Health & Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent, etc,” the Railway notification mentioned.

RRB NTPC recruitment: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 1,30,000

Level-1 posts: 1,00,000

Para-medical staff: 30,000

The candidates for the first time will get the benefits of government’s newly introduced Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in railway jobs.

“There will be reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) (non creamy layer) and for the first time there will be reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates. Besides, there will be reservation of posts for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Serviceman (ExSM).Besides, for Level-1 post, there will reservation for Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA),” mentioned the official release.

“The vacancies in the above categories, except Level-1, will be available on Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) websites, after opening of online registration for the respective category.The vacancies of Level-1 will be available on website of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). Applications for all post will be accepted online only,” the release mentioned.

RRB NTPC recruitment: Important dates

Commencement of online registration (NTPC): February 28

Commencement of online registration for para-medical staff: March 4.

Earlier in January, the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced vacancies of around 2.50 lakh posts. “New job opportunities for 2.25-2.50 lakh people have been created, process for 1.50 lakh vacancies is underway. So Railways, in a way, will be providing 4 Lakh jobs,” Piyush Goyal said.

“2.25 – 2.50 Lakh logon ko aur adhik mauka mile, 1.50 logon ki bharti ka kaam chal raha hai. Ek prakar se 4 Lakh nai naukriyan Railways akele dene ja raha hai, jismein 1.50 ki process bahut aage badh chuki hai, karib 2-2.5 mahine mein process khatam ho jaega,” he added.

Last year, the Ministry of Railway advertised for recruitment to over 1.2 lakh vacant posts in Group C, Group D. Over 2.5 crore candidates applied for the post.

