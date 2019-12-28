From SSC CGL, Railways to UPSC IAS exam: Major government jobs to apply for in 2020

Check the list of government jobs exams to be conducted in 2020 (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ Representational image) Check the list of government jobs exams to be conducted in 2020 (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ Representational image)

Government job calendar 2020: With the Indian Railways announcing to recruit for over 3 lakh posts in the upcoming New Year 2020, and several recruitment exams being postponed or exam dates yet to be announced for various ministries, the New Year 2020 is expected to bring with it employment opportunities for lakhs of young aspirants.

If you are also looking to have a sarkari naukri then take a note of the exams to be held and fresh notifications to be released in the upcoming New Year. Here is a list of most sought-after government jobs –

SSC exams

In the first month of the New Year, the notification for the SSC’s selection posts phase 8 will be released. The application process will begin from January 17 and will continue till February 14. The Computer-based exam for the same will be held from June 10 to 12, 2020.

New notification for SSC CPO 2020 for the post of sub-inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF exam 2020 will be released in April and the exam will be held from September 28 to October 1.

CGL 2020 and CHS 2020 notifications will also be released on September 15 and November 30 in the year 2020. The dates of the exams have not been announced but the applications will be concluded in the upcoming year.

UPSC exams

Amongst new notifications, on January 8, UPSC will release the NDA 2020 details. The applications will be accepted till January 29 and the exam will be held on April 19 (Sunday).

On February 12, the UPSC Civil Services and UPSC Indian Forest Services notification will be released. The applications for both exams will be accepted till March 3 and the exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2020.

UPSC IES/ISS 2020 notification will be out on March 25 and exam will be held on June 26.

In Apil, UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) notification will be released following Combined Medical Services notification. The exams will be held on July 9 and June 19, respectively.

Railways Recruitment

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the result of recruitment exams conducted in 2018-19 in January 2020, Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to a question asked in the Parliament. Thus tens and thousands of candidates will get their offer letters.

Goyal also informed that 3 lakh posts will be filled by Railways in 2020. Of the total, 2,621 posts will be filled at gazetted officer level and 3,03,606 posts will be filled for non-gazetted posts. This would also include the final result for several exams conducted in 2018 and 2019.

The admit card and exam dates of the most awaited exam, RRB NTPC will also be released in 2020. As per the official notification, the exam was scheduled to be held in September. However, since the board was busy conducting other recruitment exams like RRB junior engineer, RRB ALP Technician, therefore the same could not be announced. In 2020, the RRB NTPC candidates will finally get some relief.

