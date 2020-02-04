RRB NTPC 2020: Exam date not finalised yet; Railways recruitment board replies over RTI

RRB NTPC Admit Card, Exam Date 2020: The board will soon announce the dates of the entrance examination. Representational Image/ File RRB NTPC Admit Card, Exam Date 2020: The board will soon announce the dates of the entrance examination. Representational Image/ File

RRB NTPC Admit Card, Exam Date 2020: Even as candidates await the dates of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC examinations, a recent reply from the board over an RTI mentioned that the exam schedule has not been fixed yet. On Monday, in reply to an RTI filed by candidates, the board stated that the dates will be finalised soon and announced on the website.

Earlier, the recruitment examination was scheduled to be held in September, but the board failed repeatedly to conduct it. According to officials, the board is in the process to invite an Examination Conducting Agency (ECA), which will conduct the examination. The ECA should be in a position to host over a lakh candidates in a single shift, as per the board since over 1.26 crore applications have been received by Railways for RRB NTPC exam.

READ | RRB NTPC sample question paper

As many as 1,26,30,885 applications were received by the Railway Recruitment Board for the NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) to fill 35,208 vacancies. The Railways had this year invited applications from graduate degree-holders under the non-technical category.

The RRB NTPC recruitment examinations will be conducted in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit. However, it is going to be nearly a year since the notification was released, yet, there has been no update form the Board over the recruitment exam.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd