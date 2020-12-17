RRB NTPC exam schedule released, here’s when to download admit card

RRB NTPC exam will be held from December 28 to January 13. Representational image/ file

RRB NTPC exam schedule 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released the schedule for the Non Technical Popular Categories recruitment exam. The first stage computer based test (CBT) is scheduled to be held from December 28 to January 13, and around 23 lakh candidates are about to appear in the first stage computer based test (CBT), RRB in its notification mentioned. According to RRB, “The first stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for the large number of eligible candidates (approx. 1.25 crores).”

The online window link to view exam city may be available from December 18, and candidates can download their hall ticket from December 24. “The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to start of their exam,” RRB in its notification mentioned.

The candidates whose exam have not been scheduled in this phase will get a message, “Dear candidate, you are not scheduled in the present phase. Please wait for intimation from RRBs.”

The recruitment drive will be held for 35,208 vacant NTPC posts.

