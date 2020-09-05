RRB NTPC exam dates: Railways to start recruitment exams from December 15

RRB NTPC exams to be held on December 15 (Representational image)

The Indian Railways will start the pending recruitment exams for several posts including the much-awaited RRB NTPC exams from December 15 in computer-based test (CBT) mode, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed through a tweet. The Ministry has advertised for 1.40 lakh vacancies for which it has received over 2 crore 42 lakh applications all which have been now scurtinised and exams will be held soon.

While the details of the exam schedule are yet to be announced, these recruitment exams will be held for three categories – non-technical popular category, isolated and ministerial category, and level one employee categories. All these vacancies combine for over 1.40 lakh vacancies.

रेलवे में विभिन्न पदों की सभी 3 श्रेणियों के लिये भर्ती प्रक्रिया के आवेदनों की जांच पूर्ण की जा चुकी है, विभिन्न पदों पर भर्ती के लिये परीक्षाओं का आयोजन 15 दिसंबर से शुरु किया जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/FUqXkfjxl7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 5, 2020

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had earlier informed that it is planning to conduct the recruitment examinations for vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts after the lockdown. An estimated 1.26 crore (1,26,30,885) have applied for the NTPC recruitment examination, that was notified in March 2019.

The RRB NTPC recruitment examinations will be conducted in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. As per the official notice, a total of 35,208 positions were to be filled through the NTPC for which the exam was scheduled to be conducted “tentatively between June to September 2019”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd