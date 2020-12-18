RRB NTPC exam cities to be released today

RRB NTPC exam 2020: The online window to download exam city will be available from 9 pm today.

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam City, Date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the exam cities for candidates appearing for the Non Technical Popular Categories, NTPC recruitment exams on December 18. Around 23 lakh candidates who will appear in the first stage computer-based test (CBT) scheduled between December 28 and January 13 can check and download their exam cities from 9 pm today to be available at all region-based websites.

The RRB in its notification mentioned, “The login to form will be available only between December 19, 21 hours 30 minutes to January 13, 23 hours 55 minutes.” For the candidates who might have forget their registration number, “the form will be available only between December 18, 21 hours 45 minutes to January 13, 23 hours 55 minutes.”

Meanwhile, the hall ticket will be available online to download from December 24. “The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to start of their exam,” RRB in its notification mentioned.

The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the NTPC exam for recruitment to 35,208 vacancies in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for a large number of eligible candidates (approximately 1.25 crore).

