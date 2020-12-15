RRB NTPC exam 2020: Check the revised normalisation formula

RRB NTPC exam will be held from December 28. Representational image/ file

RRB NTPC exam 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB will conduct the recruitment exam for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts from December 28. A total of 1.26 crore candidates who will appear for the NTPC recruitment exam can check the revised normalisation formula.

Now, the marks will be calculated on the basis of average marks of the top 1 per cent of the candidates considering all shifts. The admit cards for the RRB NTPC exam is likely to release next week on the regional websites.

READ | Railways to commence its another ‘largest recruitment drive’

Here is the NTPC revised normalisation formula

The calculation of marks will be upto 5 decimal places.

READ | COVID-19 guidelines, important exams to appear in the Railway recruitment exam

The recruitment drive will be held for 35,208 vacancies in Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts. Meanwhile, the recruitment exam for the Isolated and Ministerial Categories is being conducted from December 15 to 18 in two shifts, one from 10:30 am, and another one from 3 pm. The exam will be of 90 minutes, while PWD candidates will get 120 minutes for the exam. The selected candidates will be hired in 1,663 vacant posts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd