RRB NTPC 2020: Here’s how to attempt the exam, check COVID-19 guidelines

RRB NTPC exam 2020: Around 23 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the first stage computer-based test (CBT) of the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam which will begin on December 28. Just a day left for the test, the candidates might be at the last leg of the preparations.

The NTPC exam will be held in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. The paper will be of 90 minutes, the duration will be extended to 120 minutes for PwBD category candidates. There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

How to attempt the exam?

– Current affairs is a scoring section, try to memories important facts from history, geography, and recent events

READ | Check the revised normalisation formula of NTPC exam

– Learn the art of elimination. While solving questions, know what all options you can first eliminate.

– If you are completely unsure about all the four options, leave the question.

COVID-19 guidelines, follow these important instructions

1. Following the COVID-19 guidelines, remember to carry a face mask, hand sanitiser, without it, you will not be allowed to appear in the exam

2. The candidates need to carry their photo ID at the examination venue in any case. Keep in mind that no softcopy of admit card in cell phones will be accepted for verification at the centre. You would not be allowed to appear for the paper in case you forget it.

3. There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

4. Don’t take stress too much a day before the exam. Try to be happy. Meditate or spend time with your family a night before.

The recruitment drive will be held for appointment to 35,208 vacancies.

–With inputs from Abhishek Patil, CEO, co-founder, Oliveboard