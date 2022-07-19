scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

RRB NTPC CBT 2 result declared for pay level 2 and 5; check details

RRB NTPC CBT 2 result: Along with the result, RRB has also released the cut-off marks for pay level 2 and 5. The result pdf contains roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted for the CBAT round. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
July 19, 2022 10:49:56 am
RRB NTPC Result 2021, RRB NTPC 2022Candidates can check their result at the official websites of the respective regions.  (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representational)

The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB NTPC 2019 result for pay levels 2 and 5. The results have been announced for  Ahemdabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jammu and Srinagar, Kolkata, and Ranchi. Candidates can check their result at the official websites of the respective regions. 

Along with the result, RRB has also released the cut-off marks for pay level 2 and 5. The result pdf contains roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted for the CBAT round. 

RRB had recently released the dates for Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for NTPC exam. The exam will be conducted on July 30. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in.

“Shortlisted candidates for CBAT should produce the Vision Certificate in original in the prescribed format at the time of entry for CBAI failing which they will not be permitted to appear in the CBAT,” the official notification reads. 

