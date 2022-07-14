RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati exam dates announced; check schedule

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced exam dates for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati on the official website – rrbguwahati.gov.in. As per the official notification, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will begin on August 10 and will end on August 12, 2022.

These dates have been announced for pay levels 2, 3 and 5. RRB has specified that the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati exams will be held in computer-based format.

Earlier, the second stage exams against CEN-01/2019 for RRB Guwahati were scheduled to be held from June 15 to June 17, but were postponed due to major disruptions in communications caused by landslides and floods. Now, the exams have been postponed to August 10 for level 5, August 11 for level 2 and August 12 for level 3. These dates are still tentative and the schedule can be changed depending on the prevailing conditions.

Candidates should note that those appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have a different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all the exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip, an official notification from RRB read.

The admit cards for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati exam will be available for download on the official website four days prior to exam date. Candidates are also required to carry their original Aadhaar card to the exam centre, as Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall.