RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam dates released; check schedule here 

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam dates for Computer-based Test (CBT-2) 2019. The second stage CBT will be held in a single phase from February 15 to February 19, 2022. Candidates can read the notice on the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in

The admit cards will be available 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link. The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites by February 3, 2022.

As per the official announcement, each of level, ie level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the 7th CPC will have separate second stage CBT. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT.

“A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have different admit card for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip,” the notice reads.

Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card.

The board has also increased the total number of vacancies for the NTPC 2019 recruitment. As per the notification, vacancies for Ex-Servicemen have been revised to 10 per cent of the total vacancies as per extant provision. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – rrbald.gov.in.