RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam dates announced; check schedule here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam dates for Computer-based Test (CBT-2) 2019. The second stage CBT for candidates shortlisted in levels 4 and 6 will be held in a single phase on May 9 and 10. Candidates can read the notice on the official website –rrbajmer.gov.in

“Exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources,” the official notification reads.

The board released the revised result of the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment exam on March 30, 2022 after a nationwide protest by students alleging that while over seven lakh “applications” were shortlisted, the actual number of candidates was around 3.84 lakh, as the same person might have been shortlisted for more than one post

The recruitment drive for the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPCs) for 35,281 vacant posts in various categories ranging from junior clerk, train assistant, guard, time-keeper to station master was at the centre of widespread protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand earlier this month.