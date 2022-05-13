RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key to be released today; here’s how to download

Railway Recruitment Board will release the RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key for post grades 4 and 6 online today, i.e, May 13, 2022, at 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for RRB NTPC CBT 2 examination can check the answer key through the official website of regional RRBs — rrbcdg.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the answer key link will be available from May 13 to May 18, 2022. The CBT 2 exams for post grades 4 and 6 were conducted between May 9 and May 10, 2022.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRBs — rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the answer key and download the page.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Applicants who have appeared for the examination can raise objections against the answer key till May 18, 2022. The objection link will remain open till 11.55 pm. Candidates who want to raise an objection against the answer key will have to pay Rs.50 per question. Along with the answer keys, the board will also release the question papers.