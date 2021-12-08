RRB NTPC CBT-2 from February 14; check detailed exam pattern and syllabus 

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the tentative exam schedule for the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT) exam. As per notice, the exam is scheduled to be held from February 14 to 18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines.

RRB NTPC’s first stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021 and the result will be announced before January 15. Since just two months are left for the exam, candidates should begin the preparation for the CBT-2 exam. To help candidates, we have compiled the exam pattern and syllabus for the CBT-2 exam

RRB NTPC CBT-2: Exam Pattern

All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

The CBT-2 exam will contain ​​120 questions that have to be answered in 90 minutes. The paper will be divided into three sections – general awareness (50 questions), mathematics (35 questions), and general intelligence and reasoning (35 questions). There will be negative marking and a 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer. The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices.

RRB NTPC CBT-2: Syllabus

— Mathematics:

The mathematics exam will contain questions based on number system, decimals, fractions, LCM, HCF, ratio and proportions, percentage, mensuration, time and work, time and distance, simple and compound interest, profit and loss, elementary algebra, geometry and trigonometry, elementary statistics etc.

— General Intelligence and reasoning:

Analogies, completion of number and alphabetical series, coding and decoding, mathematical operations, similarities and differences, relationships, analytical, reasoning, syllogism, jumbling, venn diagrams, puzzle, data sufficiency, statement- conclusion, statement- courses of action, decision making, maps, interpretation of graphs etc.

— General awareness:

Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India etc.

The normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for document verification for the posts which do not have typing skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test. For the posts having Typing Skill Test/Computer based Aptitude Test, the normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for Typing Skill Test/Computer based Aptitude Test.