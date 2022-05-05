scorecardresearch
RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card released: Check how to download

Registered candidates can download the admit card from the official Railway Recruitment Board website — rrbbbs.gov.in.

RRB NTPC CBT 2Only those candidates who have been shortlisted in CBT 1 will be allowed to appear for CBT 2. (Representative image)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the hall ticket for the Computer-based Test (CBT-2) today. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the official Railway Recruitment Board website — rrbbbs.gov.in.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — rrbbbs.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card’ link.

Step 3: Fill in the registration number and password.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future. 

The board has announced to hold the second stage CBT-2 for the RRB NTPC on May 9 and 10, 2022. This exam will be conducted for jobs at levels 4 and 6. The exam schedule for pay levels 2, 3, and 5 will be announced later, RRB mentioned in the official notice. 

Only those candidates who have been shortlisted in CBT 1 will be allowed to appear for CBT 2.

 The CBT 1 was held  in 7 phases from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021. The result of CBT-1 was published on the official websites of RRBs between March 30 to April 1, 2022.

