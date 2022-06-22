RRB NTPC CBT 2 2019 answer key pay levels 2, 3 and 5 to be released today

Railway Recruitment Board will release the provisional answer key for RRB NTPC CBT 2 for pay levels 2, 3 and 5 today at 5 pm in online mode. Apart from this, the question paper and response sheet will also be released on the concerned official regional websites.

In order to download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key for pay levels 2, 3 and 5, candidates will need their registration number and date of birth.

In case of objections, candidates can raise challenges against the answer key till June 27 till 11:55 pm. Candidates can predict their estimated score by using RRB NTPC 2019 answer key.

RRB NTPC CBT 2: Steps to download answer key, question paper and response sheet

Step 1: Visit the corresponding regional RRB NTPC websites.

Step 2: To download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 question paper, answer key, and response sheet, search for and select the appropriate link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and birthdate as your legitimate login information.

Step 4: The answer key, question paper, and response sheet are then shown on the screen for candidates to see.

Step 5: Download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2019 question paper, answer key, and response sheet in pdf format.

The RRB NTPC 2nd stage Computer Based Test 2019 for Pay Level 5, 3, and 2 was held from June 12 to 17, 2022