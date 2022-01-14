scorecardresearch
Friday, January 14, 2022
RRB NTPC CBT-1 result 2019: Websites to check score

Candidates who had appeared in the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) held from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 can check their result on the official regional websites of RRB

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
January 14, 2022 5:47:58 pm
RRB NTPC result 2019, RRB NTPC CBT 1 resultRRB had released the answer keys of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) exams 2019 on August 16 (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release he result of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) exams 2019. Reportedly over one crore candidates applied to appear for the RRB NTPC recruitment exam. The exam was conducted in seven phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. 

RRB NTPC CBT 1 result LIVE Updates

The result will be uploaded on the region-wise official websites of the boards. Here’s the list of websites to check RRB NTPC CBT 1 result.

RRB Guwahati – rrbguwahati.gov.im

RRB Jammu – rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata – rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda- rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai – rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur – rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna  – rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi – rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad – rrbsecunderabad.nic.in 

RRB Ahmedabad – rrbahmedabad.gov.in 

RRB Ajmer – rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad – rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore – rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal – rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar – rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur – rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh – rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai – rrbchennai.gov.in

RRBGorakhpur – rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri  – rrbsiliguri.org 

RRB Thiruvananthapuram – rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The recruitment exam is held in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT is used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit. The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit. The candidates selected then be called for the interview

 

