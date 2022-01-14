RRB NTPC CBT-1 result 2019: Websites to check score

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release he result of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) exams 2019. Reportedly over one crore candidates applied to appear for the RRB NTPC recruitment exam. The exam was conducted in seven phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

The result will be uploaded on the region-wise official websites of the boards. Here’s the list of websites to check RRB NTPC CBT 1 result.

RRB Guwahati – rrbguwahati.gov.im

RRB Jammu – rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata – rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda- rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai – rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur – rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna – rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi – rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad – rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad – rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer – rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad – rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore – rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal – rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar – rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur – rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh – rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai – rrbchennai.gov.in

RRBGorakhpur – rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri – rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram – rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The recruitment exam is held in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT is used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit. The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit. The candidates selected then be called for the interview