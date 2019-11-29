RRB NTPC exam: Railways yet to decide exam conducting body

RRB NTPC CBT 1: The schedule is likely to be released in January 2020. Image source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/ File Photo RRB NTPC CBT 1: The schedule is likely to be released in January 2020. Image source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/ File Photo

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card 2019, Exam Date and Time: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is not releasing the much awaited NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) exam date and schedule this year. The delay in conducting the recruitment test is due to the ongoing process of selecting a new exam conducting agency.

“The Railway Recruitment Board will soon invite the tenders for a new exam conducting agency. Through the process, once the exam conducting agency has been selected, we will release the schedule for the NTPC examinations,” a railway board official told indianexpress.com.

Last month, a board official informed indianexpress.com that they plan to float the tender soon, however, the Railways is yet to released it. When the tender is floated, it will give agencies a minimum of 15 days to apply. Railways will take time to finalise a body responsible for conducting all upcoming exams. This means, the RRB NTPC exam date is not likely to release before January-end or in February.

Meanwhile, the RRBs are busy scrutinising the applications and holding the second or third level exams for junior engineers, et al.

Once the agency is finalised, they will take charge and release the schedule. The travel pass, exam cities will be released a week before the examination, while the admit card will be released four days prior to the exams.

The RRB NTPC recruitment examinations will be held in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit.

A total of 1,26,30,885 applications were received by the Railway Recruitment Board for the NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) to fill 35,208 vacancies. The Railways had this year invited applications from graduate degree-holders under the non-technical category.

A similar number of high applications were received for the junior engineer examination. As many as 24,92,554 candidates applied, of which 78,269 appeared for the computer-based exam stage I.

