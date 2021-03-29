RRB NTPC CBT-1 phase-6 admit card 2021 released, here’s how to download

RRB NTPC CBT-1 phase-6 exam 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the sixth phase of the computer-based test (CBT) 1. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8. The candidates who will appear in the recruitment exam can download the hall ticket through the region based official websites.

Around 6 lakh candidates have enrolled for the recruitment exam.

RRB NTPC admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth as password

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Here’s the list of regional websites link to download admit card

— RRB Guwahati – rrbguwahati.gov.in

— RRB Jammu – rrbjammu.nic.in

— Kolkata – rrbkolkata.gov.in

— Malda – rrbmalda.gov.in

— Mumbai – rrbmumbai.gov.in

— Muzaffarpur – rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

— Patna – rrbpatna.gov.in

— Ranchi – rrbranchi.gov.in

— Secunderabad – rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

— Ahmedabad – rrbahmedabad.gov.in

— Ajmer – rrbajmer.gov.in

— Allahabad – rrbald.gov.in

— Bangalore – rrbbnc.gov.in

— Bhopal – rrbbpl.nic.in

— Bhubaneshwar – rrbbbs.gov.in

— Bilaspur – rrbbilaspur.gov.in

— Chandigarh – rrbcdg.gov.in

— Chennai – rrbchennai.gov.in

— Gorakhpur – rrbguwahati.gov.in

— Siliguri – rrbsiliguri.org

— Thiruvananthapuram – rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The recruitment exam will be held in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit.

The recruitment drive is being held for 35,208 posts.