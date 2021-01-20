RRB NTPC CBT-1 phase 3 exams to be begin from January 31

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will hold the third phase of tier-1 computer-based test (CBT) for the non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exam from January 31 to February 12. Approximately 28 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam during this duration, as per the official notice by the Railways.

For the candidates scheduled to appear in this phase, the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of free traveling authority for SC/ST candidates will be available on all RRB regional websites tomorrow or January 21 at 9 PM, as per the official notice. The corresponding admit cards or e-letters will be available four-days ahead of the exam.

The NTPC CBT-1 is being held in several phases to manage the large number of candidates who applied for the recruitment test. A total of 1.26 crore candidates have applied. As many as 35,208 candidates will be hired, as per the official notification.

Necessary information is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the third phase to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online applicaWon. The remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases, states the official notice