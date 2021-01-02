RRB NTPC CBT-1 phase 2 exams to be held from January 16

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will hold the second phase of CBT-1 from January 16 to 30 for about 27 lakh candidates. For the candidates scheduled to appear in this phase, the link for viewing the exam city and date along with the link to download free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on or before January 6, as per the official website.

The e-call letter or admit card will be available at indianrailways.gov.in as well as the respective RRB regional websites four days ahead of the exam. “Necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the second phase to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online application,” the official notice said.

A total of 1.26 crore candidates have applied for the exam and the remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases. The non-technical popular category (NTPC) exams are being held for 35,208 posts.