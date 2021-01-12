RRB NTPC CBT-1 phase 2 admit card 2020: Check date, time

RRB NTPC CBT-1 phase 2 admit card 2020: The admit card of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) phase 2 recruitment exam is expected to be released on January 12. Since the second state of CBT-1 will be held from January 16 and as per the notification, the admit card is released four days ahead of the exam, candidates can check their regional websites tomorrow for the admit card.

The candidates who will get their RRB NTPC admit card or hall ticket through their respective region based official websites, for instance, candidates from Allahabad region will get admit card from rrbald.gov.in. The second phase of CBT-1 is scheduled to be held from January 16 to 30. The first phase of exam was commenced from December 28 and will be concluded on January 13.

RRB NTPC CBT-1 phase 2 admit card 2020: Here are the regional websites to download hall ticket

The admit card is available for download at the region-based official websites. Here’s the list-

— RRB Guwahati – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

— RRB Jammu – http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

— Kolkata – http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

— Malda – http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in

— Mumbai – http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

— Muzaffarpur – http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

— Patna – http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

— Ranchi – http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in

— Secunderabad – http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

— Ahmedabad – http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

— Ajmer – http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in

— Allahabad – http://www.rrbald.gov.in

— Bangalore – http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in

— Bhopal – http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in

— Bhubaneshwar – http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

— Bilaspur – http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

— Chandigarh – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

— Chennai – http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in

— Gorakhpur – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

— Siliguri – http://www.rrbsiliguri.org

— Thiruvananthapuram – http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Steps to download hall ticket

The candidates can download the hall ticket through the region based websites. Enter registration number and date of birth as password. Hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download, take a print out for further reference.

The paper pattern of NTPC exam will be held in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit.

General Awareness

General Awareness is a vast topic to cover, however it is also one of the high scoring sections in the RRB exam. As the questions are factual, the candidates need to memorise important facts from history, geography and current affairs. Also, go through the basics of all the subjects from NCERT (especially science, economics and polity), and appear in more General Knowledge (GK) tests as possible. The candidates may consult Lucent’s General Knowledge book for preparation.

Mathematics

For mathematics, the candidates need to prepare for topics based on trends of previous years’ papers. Apart from practicing the chapters thoroughly, get learn to know the shortcut tricks that will help to solve sums at a while. The candidates need to be very thorough with formulae, tables, squares, cubes, square roots, cube roots, so that they do not have to think much during the exam. Apart from NCERT, books like the Advance Maths by Rakesh Yadav, Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal and, Fast Track by Rajesh Verma are good for railway recruitment exam preparations.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Coding-decoding, puzzles are the most difficult topics in this section, therefore, give more time to practice. For puzzles, the candidates can follow the books — Reasoning Puzzle Mania, A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal, New Approach to Reasoning Verbal, Non-Verbal and Analytical by BS Sijwali and Indu Sijwali, Test of Reasoning by Edgar Thorpe, Lucent’s General Intelligence and Reasoning, as shared by Abhishek Patil, CEO, Oliveboard.

The recruitment drive are being held for 35,208 posts.