RRB NTPC exam to be conducted this year, says official

Over 1.26 crore candidates have applied for RRB NTPC exam. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Over 1.26 crore candidates have applied for RRB NTPC exam. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Date Official Update: After over a year-long wait, the Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam by the end of this year. The board invited the tender for an exam conducting agency in March, and according to a railway official, the tender bidding process will be concluded by mid-May.

“The tender selection process is on and the first board meeting in selecting the recruitment agency will be on April 22, and the entire process will be completed by May 20,” informed RRB official Angaraj Mohan.

The board is trying to conduct the recruitment examinations this year. “After the selection process is over, the board will conduct a meeting with the recruitment agency on the dates of conducting the examination. If everything goes well, the recruitment examination for both NTPC, Group D can be conducted by the end of this year,” the official mentioned.

Over 1.26 crore (1,26,30,885) candidates have applied for the recruitment exam, for which the application process concluded in March last year. The recruitment notification for the posts of NTPC, Group D was released in the Employment News on February 23 last year, and the registration process began from February 28.

Exam pattern:

The examination will be of two hours 120 minutes for PwBD candidates accompanied by a scribe, and of 90 minutes for other categories. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Vacancies for the posts of RRB NTPC Vacancies for the posts of RRB NTPC

Stage 1 CBT is of a screening nature and questions will be on the basis of the syllabus and educational standards prescribed for the posts. Once the result is announced, the normalised score of the exam shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for the second stage as per their merit.

The RRB NTPC questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

a. Mathematics: Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, etc.

b. General Intelligence and Reasoning: Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement – Conclusion, Statement – Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs, etc.

c. General Awareness: Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance – constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India, etc.

Pay scale structure for RRB NTPC Pay scale structure for RRB NTPC

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of the computer-based test (CBT), and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Medical standards: Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the prescribed medical standards for the posts for which they are applying. For this, they should refer to the medical standards for each post available in the detailed CEN to be published on the official websites.

Pay scale: The selected candidates will get a remuneration as per the 7th Pay Commission. The pay scale of the candidates varied from Rs 19,900 to 35,400.

The candidates need to score a minimum 40 per cent to be eligible for the posts. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 per cent for PwBD candidates in case of shortage against vacancies reserved for this category.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd