RRB NTPC CBT 1: Railways invite tender from agencies to conduct exam, dates to be announced soon

RRB NTPC exam 2020 will be held soon. (Representational Image/ file) RRB NTPC exam 2020 will be held soon. (Representational Image/ file)

RRB NTPC exam 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited tenders for exam conducting agency (ECA) to conduct the recruitment examinations for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). The board has also invited tenders to hold recruitment examinations for the post of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT).

“The Chairman, Railway Recruitment Board, Chennai acting for and on behalf of President of India invites open e-tenders in two packet system for the posts under CEN 01/ 2019,” the notification mentioned.

Read| Over 6.83 lakh Central govt posts lying vacant; UPSC, RRB, SSC to fill 1.34 lakh vacancies this year

In another separate notification, the RRB Ajmer released, “Open tender in two packet system is invited by chairman, RRB Ajmer for and on behalf of the President of India to engage ECA for conducting CBTs for various posts notified by RRBs under centralised employment notice (CEN) 03/ 2019.”

The RRB NTPC candidates have been waiting for the exam date since over a year. Owing to the large number of applications received for the RRB NTPC recruitment, the Railways had decided to involve an Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) to hold the exams. The ECA should be in a position to host over a lakh candidates in a single shift, as per the board since over 1.26 crore applications have been received by Railways for RRB NTPC exam.

The examinations could not be conducted as the contract period of existing agency lapsed. Earlier, the recruitment examination was scheduled to be held in September.

A total of 35,208 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. The Railways had last year invited applications from graduate degree-holders under the non-technical category.

The RRB NTPC recruitment examinations will be held in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit. However, it is going to be nearly a year since the notification was released, yet, there has been no update form the Board over the recruitment exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd