RRB NTPC exam of over 1.25 crore applicants post lockdown

RRB NTPC Ex​​am Date 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is planning to conduct the recruitment examinations for vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts once lockdown lifted. The board, in its release on Thursday, informed that the process to conduct examination was at advance stage, and was interrupted due to the pandemic. As per the release, the railway is going to expedite the recruitment process as situation eases out.

As per the board, there are lots of challenges to face in conducting the recruitment examination in the present scenario. “New kind of challenges need to be surmounted which were previously unexpected due to COVID-19 pandemic. These challenges are like candidates may have to wear face masks, which again pose challenges of tackling impersonation; mass gathering at exam centres may occur; sanitation of exam centres after each shift; number of candidates to be booked in an exam centre may have to be cut down to enable more social distance between two candidates while enforcing the norms required for fair and smooth conduct of examination of this magnitude,” the release mentioned.

The board is planning for a strategy to conduct the recruitment examinations of 1.25 crore applicants.

Meanwhile, the RRB claims that it has completed the recruitment process of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians posts. Out of the 47.45 lakh candidates who had applied for the posts, 56,378 candidates were selected, and appoinment letters issued to 40,420 candidates (22,223 ALPs and 18,197 technicians), the RRB release mentioned.

The training of newly recruited 19,120 candidates will commence once lockdown is lifted. The rest selected candidates will get offer letters in phased manner as training of batches complete.

