RRB NTPC CBT- 1 2019 result declared: How to download scorecard

RRB NTPC CBT-1 2019 result: The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB) has declared the results for the computer-based test-1 2019 (CBT) for all regions. Candidates can access the result from the official website of the board- rrbcdg.gov.in

Read | RRB NTPC Result 2019 LIVE Updates

The RRB NTPC first stage computer-based Test (CBT-1) was conducted in 7 phases from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021. Close to one crore candidates appeared for the examination. Those who qualify the first stage will be eligible to appear for the second stage of the computer-based test (CBT- 2)

RRB NTPC CBT-1 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website- rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab that appears on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link for RRB NTPC CBT- 1 results

Step 4: Login using your credentials

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and maintain a hard copy for any further requirements.

The second stage computer-based test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from February 14 to 18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines.